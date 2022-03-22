BWI Marshall hits new cargo record

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) set a new annual record for cargo operations in 2021, with more than 618.8 million pounds of cargo transported – an increase of 4 percent from 2020.

In 2021, BWI Marshall’s cargo operations accounted for more than 55 percent of the total air cargo flown through the region’s three major commercial airports. July 2021 marked a record month for cargo shipments at the airport, with nearly 56.3 million pounds of cargo.

BWI Marshall’s increase in cargo volumes has been fueled by growth of the e-commerce industry during the pandemic. The airport’s 200,000-square-foot Midfield Cargo Building H, which opened in 2019, has helped accommodate cargo increases.