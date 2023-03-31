BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has been recognized with honors in two award categories in the 2023 World Airport Awards, which are presented by international air transport research firm Skytrax. BWI Marshall was ranked the 10th for the Best Regional Airports in North America and the World’s Most Improved Airports categories.

Launched in 1999 by Skytrax, the annual award program is recognized as a benchmark for the global industry, analyzing customer service and facilities across more than 500 airports. Skytrax describes the World Airport Awards initiative as the largest annual international airport customer satisfaction survey.

According to Skytrax, the Most Improved Airport award reflects quality improvement for airports across the entire World Airport Awards program. The honor recognizes airports with performance improvements across multiple award categories; the World’s Best Regional Airports award examines airports that serve domestic, and a number of international, routes.

