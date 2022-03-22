BWI Marshall to host AMAC economic development event

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will host the 2nd Annual Airport Minority Advisory Council’s (AMAC) Economic Opportunity & Policy Forum from March 21–22. The forum will be held in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Marriott Metro Center.

The forum welcomes aviation industry leaders, government officials and business representatives to Washington to exchange ideas, share entrepreneurship best practices and seek innovation in diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout the aviation and aerospace industries.

Day one will focus on economic opportunities with airports and within the aviation industry. Day two will focus on AMAC’s legislative agenda, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with lawmakers and regulators to discuss the importance of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE)/Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) programs.

For more information visit www.amacforum.com. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be implemented.