BWI Marshall welcomes Avelo Airlines

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has announced that Avelo Airlines plans to start service from New Haven, Conn., on May 26. Avelo will operate five weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall and Tweed-New Haven Airport, the airline’s East Coast base. Avelo will add a sixth day of service in mid-June.

Avelo is a new low fare carrier that began operations in 2021. The airline will utilize Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the new route. It serves 18 destinations across the United States.

Avelo is the third new airline scheduled to launch service at BWI Marshall Airport in 2022. PLAY will add international service to Reykjavik, Iceland, on April 20; and Icelandair will introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.