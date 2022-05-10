Columbia Association has announced a new partnership with Columbia Festival of the Arts to provide the community with a new series of fun, food and music. In total, CA will provide 55 nights of free entertainment at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront through the summer and beyond.

Lakefront Live includes five headline performances by a diverse group of international, national, and regionally-recognized performing artists. Each night’s program will also include food and drink menus curated by some of the community’s favorite local restaurants.

The five headline acts include:​​​

● Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.: Mambo Combo

● Thursday, June 23, 7 p.m.: Natu Camara

● Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.: Sons of Mystro

● Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.: Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band

● Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: Yasmin Williams

​​​​​​​​​CA and Columbia Festival of the Arts also invite the community to the Lakefront on the 4th of July for entertainment ahead of the fireworks display, which will include River Hill High School alum Vanessa Collier.

Also new this year, CA’s International Exchange & Multicultural Program will host three special nights of entertainment and food trucks with cuisine from all over the world. This includes a local teenager talent demonstration, a Latin night and an evening to showcase Columbia’s Sister Cities showcase.

CA will continue to bring free movies and music to the Downtown Columbia Lakefront throughout the summer. That includes the return of Tom “Mr. B.” Brzezinski, continuing his decades of movie nights on the Lakefront. About 30 movies are scheduled to be screened from late May to early October. These efforts are also supported by the Columbia Film Society.

Dancin’ Under the People Tree will be back on select Friday nights, marking a long-standing tradition of CA fitness instructors leading people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in some feel good movement. Additionally, CA is providing another 19 nights of local and regional concerts and entertainment throughout the coming months free of charge.

Details about the performers, updated schedules and food/drink menus will be available at LakefrontLive.org.