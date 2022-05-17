Tracy Broccolino (Source: Community Action Council)

Community Action Council of Howard County has appointed Tracy Broccolino as president of the organization. She will assume responsibilities on July 1, after Bita Dayhoff retires from the organization after 33 years.

As an educator and leader for the last 29 years, Broccolino most recently served as CAC’s director of education. She led the Early Childhood Education Program through the COVID-19 pandemic, pioneering virtual instruction for Head Start and pre-kindergarten students.

Before coming to CAC, she was a classroom teacher, reading specialist, curriculum designer, and national director of exceptional student services for a charter school management organization.