Columbia-based COLA has announced that the California Department of Public Health, Laboratory Field Services has recently granted COLA the authority to deem California clinical laboratories to be in compliance with California law for the specialty of Pathology. Also included are the subspecialties of Histopathology, Cytology and Oral Pathology.

“COLA received deemed status for Pathology from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in March 2022. With the approval of our pathology accreditation in California, we are looking forward to serving a growing number of hospitals, pathology groups and specialists with our comprehensive accreditation program,” said Nancy Stratton, CEO of COLA. “COLA will continue to provide superior service, with emphasis on high-quality patient results, to a larger number of laboratories than ever before.”

