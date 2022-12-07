Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. They include Angela Cabellon, chief of staff; Brian Shelter, deputy chief of staff; Felix Facchine, assistant chief of staff; and Brandee Ganz, chief administrative officer.

“Angela, Brian, Felix, and Brandee are all exceptional public servants who are dedicated to serving our community,” said Ball. “I’m confident that they will continue to work hard in these new roles to ensure Howard County remains the best place to live, work, play, and grow. I also want to express my sincerest gratitude to Sameer Sidh, Jennifer Jones, Shaina Hernandez and Lonnie Robbins for their service to Howard County, and I wish them the best on their future endeavors.”

Angela Cabellon served as the county’s first chief innovation officer and the deputy chief administrative officer since 2018. Cabellon initiated and oversaw the development of the county’s first performance dashboard, the Howard County Data Analytics and Statistics Hub.

Brian Shepter has served as deputy director in the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning. In this role, he supervised the Zoning and Research divisions and guided department-wide communications and administrative initiatives.

Felix Facchine has worked in Howard County government for four years as the district aide to Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby, where he advised on local legislative issues for the county, with a focus on transportation, housing and environmental policy.

Brandee Ganz has served as the county’s chief information officer and managed more than 100 employees with the Department of Technology and Communication Services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led efforts to move the county’s workforce to a remote environment.

