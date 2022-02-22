CAMI creates Centers of Excellence

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) announced the establishment of multiple Centers of Excellence and expansion of its membership program.

The creation of Centers of Excellence will enable CAMI to leverage existing resources and activities in a manner that is easy to access and improve the member experience. Additionally, the Centers of Excellence will empower CAMI’s members to further innovate by providing a forum to share best practices to grow the shared cybersecurity ecosystem. CAMI will establish the following centers within their associated communities:

Center for Business Growth and Innovation: Enterprises require different resources depending on their growth stage. This center will support members with raising capital, scaling operations, mentorship and marketing.

Center on Cybersecurity Talent: With organizations working to close the cybersecurity talent gap, and witnessing shortages across the board, there is a need to collaborate and create a comprehensive approach. This center will work with organizations to align training programs with industry needs, create on-the-job opportunities, and develop new talent pools with an eye towards increasing diversity and transitioning military members to the civilian workforce.

Center for Cyber Resilience: As cybersecurity becomes a point of concern for enterprises across various sectors, there is a need for access to reliable knowledge and resources. This center will provide these resources to members, including support with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certifications (CMMC), securing state, local and educational (SLED) agencies as well as cyber hygiene help for small and mediums-sized businesses.