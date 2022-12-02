Remedy, a cannabis dispensary in Columbia, has moved from its location on Dobbin Road and opened a new 10,000-square-foot “superstore” at 8865 Stanford Boulevard. One of the first and largest licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, Remedy aims to improve upon the sterile and antiseptic feel of some other medical dispensaries.

The goal at Remedy is to create a welcoming, open and entertaining, yet informative and comfortable environment. The new larger space will offer experiential events for the cannabis community, with the open floor plan designed to deliver a store-within-a-store model that will allow patients and future adult-use consumers to easily explore brands and products.

“We are very excited to have one of the largest retail footprints in the state of Maryland,” said Remedy Co-CEO and President, Brandon Barksdale. “Our new superstore will elevate the dispensary experience on all levels with product selection, promotions, industry-leading customer loyalty programs and much more. Our store-within-a-store concept allows for a deep bench of brand selection, product exclusivity and the most robust menu in the state. This unique concept will provide patients and recreational consumers alike with access to new products coming to market as part of their normal shopping experience.”

Partnerships with large national, household-name cannabis companies, such as Cookies, Green Thumb Industries, SunMed, Trulieve, Curio Wellness and Holistic Industries, set Remedy apart from other retailers, potentially unlocking billions of dollars of brand power.

