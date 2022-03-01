Celebrate Maryland Wine in March

March is Maryland Wine Month. The kickoff to the event will include a live-streamed toast on Tuesday, March 1, at noon. All month, local wineries will host events and feature new wine releases.

In addition, the Maryland Wineries Association (MWA) will unveil a new women-owned winery trail badge to be unlocked on the Maryland Craft Beverages App. Additionally, MWA will host a social media scavenger hunt aiming to get wine fans engaged with their favorite local wineries.

Maryland’s wine industry is made up of 115 licensed wineries and hundreds of retailers and restaurants offering local wine. According to WineAmerica, our local wineries have an impact of more than $2.6 billion on the state’s economy and support nearly 14,000 Maryland jobs.

The MWA is made up of winery members that take ownership of progressing the industry. In December 2021, the association elected a board of directors that represents the breadth of Maryland’s wine regions and winery models. The new officers for this board include:

President: Kimberly Johnson, Philosophy Winery

Vice President: Adam Fizyta, Catoctin Breeze Vineyard

Treasurer: Karen Seppi, Love Point Vineyard

Secretary: George Warmenhoven, Antietam Creek Vineyards