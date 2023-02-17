Celebree School of Columbia North celebrated a “groundbreaking” on Feb. 1. Pictured are, from left, Meaghan McClure, Howard County Chamber communications manager; Elizabeth Marinelli, membership assistant at the chamber, Gopika Patel and Nihir Patel, co-owners of the new franchise, and Lori Kleppin, the chamber’s director of membership and external affairs. Not pictured: Nihir Patel, a partner in the new franchise. (TBM / Jason Whong)

A new preschool in Columbia will be accepting enrollments soon.

Celebree School of Columbia-North celebrated a groundbreaking inside its facility on Feb. 1, as workers were setting up the new school.

The school on Rumsey Road in Columbia aims to open in mid-May and plans to offer early childhood education for children from six weeks old to school age.

An enrollment center at the school is set to open March 1, according to Gopika Patel, co-owner of the franchise.

The Howard County Chamber joined in the celebration, also holding shovels.