Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties for a 10,567-square-foot space at Melford Town Center, in Bowie, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February.

The facility will be located at 5061 Howerton Way and represents the first of three Celebree Schools planned by sisters Dhruti and Kruti, together with friend, Usha in Central Maryland. Celebree presently operates more than 50 early childhood education and care centers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania.