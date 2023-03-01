Elected Officers

Cindi Mitchell 
Chair
Blue Flaire, LLC
Shay Cook
1st Vice Chair
Crusaders for Change, LLC
Jonathan Williams
2nd Vice Chair
Real Projectives, LLC
Kristi Korwek 
Treasurer
JPAR Real Estate – 
Maryland Living 
Mike Cammarata
Past Chair
Tide Creek Financial Group 
Chris Riismandel
Past Chair
Epoch, Inc.
Sonja Gladwin 
Past Chair
Anne Arundel Community College 
Lee Crumbaugh
Executive Board Member At-Large
Forrest Consulting

President & CEO

Kristi Simon
[email protected]
410-672-3422
8373 Piney Orchard Parkway, Suite 201
Odenton, MD 21113

Board Members

Bola Audena
MBA Growth Partners
Kimberly Austing
​ M&T Bank
Mary Bello
Upwell Advisors, LLC
Anthony Brooks, Jr. 
PNC Bank
Jeremy Day​
Live! Casino and Hotel
Barry Fields
Bormel, Grice 
& Huyett, P.A.
Stephanie Gething 
All-American Intelligent Solutions, Inc.
Gregory Snyder II
The Arc Central 
Chesapeake Region
M. Scott Spedden
Scott Spedden 
Farmers Agency
Nette Stokes
JustLiving Advocacy, Inc.
​Dr. Johnetta Thurston
JDA Management & Consulting Group

Ex-officio

Lori Ratzburg
Maryland Department 
of Commerce
Board Attorney
Stephen Stern
Kagan Stern Marinello & Beard, LLC

