2022 was a great year, and with the support of the business community, the Central Maryland Chamber was able to soar to new heights!

We hosted over 200 meetings and events of all kinds, celebrated hitting the $1,000,000 mark for total giving through the Central Maryland Chamber Educational Foundation providing scholarships to local high school seniors, and testified on dozens of bills during the General Assembly session to support pro-business initiatives and to fight policies that are bad for our members.

We hired a new staff member- our Director of Membership Adam Pohl started in October and is excited to meet you! We added 73 new businesses and nonprofit organizations to our membership, strengthened and started programming for our IDEA Committee (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness), and launched our incredibly successful Women’s Leadership Roundtable- an inspirational group of women who meet monthly to support each other professionally and personally.

The Chamber announced our new Government Contractors Roundtable to provide a resource for our government contractors and those who support them, our Military Affairs Committee served hundreds of meals to Veterans, distributed candy to thousands of Ft. Meade children at Halloween, participated in many events and partnerships on post, and welcomed a new Garrison Commander Colonel Michael Sapp.

Our Business Connections Network (BCN) groups allowed members, both new and experienced, to form connections and referral partners and we published a new Membership Directory & Relocation guide to be distributed throughout the community. Your CMC President & CEO graduated from the Institute for Organization Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at Villanova University- a 4-year program specifically designed for Chamber Executives to maximize their effectiveness, and the CMC formed and strengthened several community partnerships with other business organizations and agencies in the region. Our board of directors had a retreat and designed our next 3- year strategic plan, and so much more!

We thank you for your support in 2022 and are looking forward to an incredible year in 2023. If you aren’t a member of the Chamber yet, now is the perfect time to get involved and we’d love to have you on our growing team! Make your New Year’s resolutions a reality- grow your network, make new connections, and invest in the future of your organization by joining CMC now.

The Chamber board of directors, staff, and CMC community wish you a Happy New Year and a great start to 2023!

PS: A big welcome to the following new members who joined the Chamber this month! They are: BECO, Brand Boosters, Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, Forbright Bank, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Next Step Partners, and VCutz Barbershop.