Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp., a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has completed the acquisition of Creatrix Inc., a woman-owned cybersecurity and information technology company based in Columbia and in Franklin, Tenn.

Under the terms of the agreement, Creatrix will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel. The company was co-founded byAnna Fleeman, founder and managing director, and Sami Elhini, co-founder and president. Creatrix is recognized for its expertise in identity management as well as systems integration and software engineering, and it specializes in biometrics, vetting, credentialing and case management.

“Creatrix is honored to join Cerberus Sentinel,” said Elhini. “We believe our shared vision creates great and immediate value for our customers and shareholders. Through expanded service delivery capacities and future innovation, we will be better able to address the identity and security challenges of businesses and organizations in a rapidly changing world.”