The Community Foundation of Howard County (CFHoCo) has opened the application process for its 2022 Community Grants Program. The 2022 grants are part of an open grant application process in which any eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit in Howard County may submit a request for funding.

“The Community Foundation of Howard County is pleased to work with so many amazing nonprofits directly benefiting the lives of people in our community,” said Beverly White-Seals, president and CEO of the foundation. “With a mission of inspiring lifelong giving and connecting people, places and organizations to worthy causes across Howard County, this is the best part of the job. Our donors trust us to be the hub for philanthropic connections to ensure financial resources get in the hands of the nonprofits that can provide the greatest impact.”

The grants committee, comprised of CFHoCo board members and community volunteers, painstakingly reviews every grant request. An information session will be held virtually on Thursday, May 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. via Zoom; email [email protected]cfhoco.org to RSVP. Also, there is an option to schedule one-on-one time with CFHoCo staff.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Tuesday, May 31. For a full packet of information on how to apply and guidelines, go to CFHOCO–Community-Grant-Guidelines-2022.pdf.