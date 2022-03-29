Chicago company relocating to, expanding in Jessup

EverLights, a Chicago-based and woman-owned electrical supply, lighting distribution and recycling company, is more than doubling the size of its existing Maryland location with the signing of a 10,150 square foot lease at 8306 Patuxent Range Road, in Jessup. The company plans to relocate from its current location in Howard County to its new site in the single-story, 76,000-square-foot warehouse/industrial building by early April.

According to EverLights President Kelly Gallagher, the company initially expanded to the East Coast from its roots in Illinois, after winning a more than $7 million contract to provide lighting and electrical supplies to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project in Washington, D.C. in 2018. The replacement of this 70-year-old bridge spanning the Anacostia River was completed last year.

Upon establishing a Maryland office to service this requirement, EverLights also began marketing their services to commercial real estate companies, construction contractors and other groups in the mid-Atlantic region.

EverLights was recently awarded a contract to support the electrical and lighting requirements for St. Elmo Apartments, a 22-story mixed-use development that is currently being constructed in Bethesda.