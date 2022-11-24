Hanover-based Ciena Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tibit Communications, a privately-held company headquartered in Petaluma, Calif., and has acquired Benu Networks, a privately-held company headquartered in Burlington, Mass.

Tibit and Benu are focused on simplifying broadband access networks through next-generation Passive Optical Network technologies and advanced subscriber management, respectively.

Individually and together, the companies will complement Ciena’s existing portfolio of solutions for broadband access use cases, including residential broadband, enterprise business services and fixed-wireless access, which represent significant addressable markets for Ciena.

In addition, the acquisitions will strengthen Ciena’s expertise in these areas, with the addition of a combined 60-plus talented engineers with significant experience in access technologies.

“Tibit’s high-speed PON technologies and Benu’s subscriber management products, combined with Ciena’s current access and edge portfolio,” said Scott McFeely, senior vice president, global products and services, Ciena, “will enable us to offer broader, more complete, and fully integrated broadband access solutions that combine routing, subscriber management, and PON features and functionality.”



