What are the dynamics of your local government? What is a Strong Mayor government? Where do your concerns go to when reported? These questions and more can be answered at Laurel Citizens University.

Mayor Craig Moe’s Government to the People program has evolved with the formation of Laurel Citizens University. This program is being created to help residents and business owners familiarize themselves with the purpose, process and structure of their local government.

It will allow citizens to gain a better understanding of how local government functions through participation and interaction with knowledgeable staff as they learn how finances, operations, projects and services are developed, distributed and executed.

The first session will begin on Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be held in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. The next meetings will be held on:

Thursday, Oct. 20

Thursday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday, Jan. 19

Monday, Jan. 23

Registration is limited to 20 participants, with selection made on a first-come, first-serve basis for any City of Laurel resident or business owner 18 years of age or older. Sessions are free and includes all course materials. To register or learn more, call Carreen Koubek at 301-725-5300, ext. 2109, or email at [email protected].