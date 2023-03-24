The Central Maryland Chamber hosted it’s Awards Gala on March 20, 2023, at Live! Casino & Hotel. The event celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of the Central Maryland Region’s most dedicated civil servants and chamber members/volunteers.
The CMC’s 2003 Awards Gala winners include the following:
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Start-Up of the Year
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
BIPOC Business of the Year*
Small Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year
Business Partner of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color
SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARD WINNERS
Public Safety Winners
- Public Safety Volunteer of the Year: Rosa Maher, City of Laurel Emergency Management
- Police Officer of the Year: Hunter Martin, Anne Arundel County Police Department
- Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Will Cogle, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
- Firefighter of the Year: Lieutenant John Shoemaker, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
- Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Lieutenant Kyle Norman, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.
- Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sergeant Giovanni T. Sims, US Air Force, Fort George G. Meade
Elementary Educator of the Year
- Courtney Kenney, South Shore Elementary
Middle School Educator of the Year
- Josh Ritter, Ruth Parker Eason
High School Educator of the Year
- Carolyn Plitt, Arundel High
Facilities Support Staff of the Year
- Dorcell Holland, Ruth Parker Eason
Administrative Support Staff of the Year
- Latasha Savoy, Van Bokkelen Elementary
Administrator of the Year
- Dr. Chris Wooleyhand, Pershing Hills Elementary
School Business Partner of the Year
- Toyota Sheehy of Laurel
“We are so excited to have celebrated and honored some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community,” said Kristi Simon, CMC president and CEO. “Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we recognized.”