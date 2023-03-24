CMC 2003 Awards Gala winners (Submitted photo)

The Central Maryland Chamber hosted it’s Awards Gala on March 20, 2023, at Live! Casino & Hotel. The event celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of the Central Maryland Region’s most dedicated civil servants and chamber members/volunteers.

The CMC’s 2003 Awards Gala winners include the following:

﻿HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Start-Up of the Year

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

BIPOC Business of the Year*

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Business Partner of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARD WINNERS

Public Safety Winners

Public Safety Volunteer of the Year : Rosa Maher, City of Laurel Emergency Management

: Rosa Maher, City of Laurel Emergency Management Police Officer of the Year : Hunter Martin, Anne Arundel County Police Department

: Hunter Martin, Anne Arundel County Police Department Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year : Corporal Will Cogle, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

: Corporal Will Cogle, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County Firefighter of the Year : Lieutenant John Shoemaker, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

: Lieutenant John Shoemaker, Anne Arundel County Fire Department Volunteer Firefighter of the Year : Lieutenant Kyle Norman, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

: Lieutenant Kyle Norman, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sergeant Giovanni T. Sims, US Air Force, Fort George G. Meade

Elementary Educator of the Year

Courtney Kenney, South Shore Elementary

Middle School Educator of the Year

Josh Ritter, Ruth Parker Eason

High School Educator of the Year

Carolyn Plitt, Arundel High

Facilities Support Staff of the Year

Dorcell Holland, Ruth Parker Eason

Administrative Support Staff of the Year

Latasha Savoy, Van Bokkelen Elementary

Administrator of the Year

Dr. Chris Wooleyhand, Pershing Hills Elementary

School Business Partner of the Year

Toyota Sheehy of Laurel

“We are so excited to have celebrated and honored some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community,” said Kristi Simon, CMC president and CEO. “Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we recognized.”