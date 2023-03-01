Members of the CMC have been busy during the first few months of 2023 with networking events and educational seminars to refine their skills and grow their businesses.

In February, we welcomed Cinnaholic to the community with a sold-out morning networking event, and later in the month, we partnered with 4 other local organizations on a multi- chamber networking event at Bonefish Grill. We had a hybrid seminar presented by DOSSU Digital Marketing on Search Engine Optimization and hosted a Leadership Breakfast to recognize CMC’s incredible committee chairs and board members at Bowie Baysox stadium. We also celebrated a ribbon cutting for Respite Retreats with over 200 of Howard County’s finest!

We have a lot of great events in store for you as we get closer to Spring. The Central Maryland Chamber is excited about our biggest event of the year- our Awards Gala coming up on March 20 at Live! Casino & Hotel. At this premier event, we recognize community members including educators, public safety officers and military service members for their contributions to our region. We will also induct Chamber members into our Hall of Fame- recognizing members as Small and Large Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Woman Owned Business of the Year, and more. We hope you can join us for this can’t- miss event for delicious food and beverages, incredible networking, and to help celebrate the businesses and individuals who make our area so special.

Kristi Simon speaks during the 2022 Spirit of Community Awards. (Central Maryland Chamber photo)

And save the date for our annual Central Maryland Classic golf tournament on June 20 at Turf Valley. Sponsors and foursomes are now available on our website: www.centralmarylandchamber.org under the events tab. The tournament gets bigger and better every year, and we hope to sell out for 2023.

The Chamber’s many committees have been active so far this year as well. We have 12 different groups and committees within the chamber so you can find a program that fits with your interests. Some are focused on networking and business development, while others focus on DEI, chamber programming, women’s leadership, regional economic development, and more. Reach out to us for information on how to get involved by visiting an upcoming meeting.

Please give a warm welcome to these businesses and nonprofit members who have recently joined the Chamber. They are America Restorations, LLC, Bello’s Cleaning, Berkshire Associates, Committed Change Health and Wellness, Gordon Feinblatt LLC, Growth Team Strategies, Maryland Therapeutic Riding, PilieroMazza PLLC, Respite Retreats, Risk Exchange Agency dba Renegade Insurance, and Soben North America.

Kristi Simon is president and CEO of the Central Maryland Chamber.