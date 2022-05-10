The Central Maryland Chamber hosted its 6th Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Business Awards on May 9, at the Westin- BWI Hotel. The event featured Keynote Speaker Mike Gill, Maryland Secretary of Commerce. The event recognized and honored the companies and volunteers who partner with the chamber to be the voice of businesses, create jobs, and help our members thrive.

Attendees left the event feeling informed and inspired by how engaged and committed our members are in growing the Central Maryland region. The CMC announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Start-Up of the Year The Periodic Table

Woman-Owned Business of the Year Optimum Health for Life Wellness Center

BIPOC Business of the Year First Generation College Bound

Small Business of the Year Minuteman Press of Baltimore & Crofton

Large Business of the Year Turf Valley Resort

Business Partner of the Year The Baltimore Station

Volunteer of the Year Chris Barber

Government Advocate of the Year Col. Christopher Nyland

President’s Award for Outstanding Service Gail Sanders

Lifetime Achievement Award Larry Bormel

“We are so excited to have celebrated and honored some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our chamber and community. Our chamber’s success and region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people and organizations we recognized. Thank you to our Hall of Fame inductees for making our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business,” said CMC President & CEO Kristi Simon.