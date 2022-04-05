CMC hosts Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) announced its 2022 Spirit of Community Award winners at the event held at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland on March 28. The Awards celebrate the individuals and businesses who make notable contributions to the region.
This annual event honors educators, businesses, public safety officers and military personnel for their community contributions. The 2022 Spirit of Community winners are:
Public Safety Winners
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Haley Cifizzari, Office of Emergency Management, City of Laurel
Police Officer of the Year: PFC Shelby Parker, Anne Arundel County Police Department
Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Angelina Hines, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
Firefighter of the Year: Capt. Donna McGuire, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Randy Sanger, II, Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.
Military Service Member of the Year: Major Brian Wagner, U.S. Air Force, Fort Meade
Elementary Educator of the Year Winners
Jennifer McVitty, Pershing Hill Elementary
Mikki Loiselle, Crofton Elementary
Middle School Educator of the Year Winner
Carla Burgess, Old Mill Middle School South
High School Educator of the Year Winner
Tom Dickinson, Center of Applied Technology North
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Winner
Shakira Vaughn, MacArthur Middle School
Facilities Support Staff of the Year Winner
Dereck Green, Arundel Middle School
Administrator of the Year Winner
Tabatha Camacho, MacArthur Middle School
Business Partner of the Year Winner
Central Atlantic Toyota