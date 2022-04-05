CMC hosts Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) announced its 2022 Spirit of Community Award winners at the event held at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland on March 28. The Awards celebrate the individuals and businesses who make notable contributions to the region.

This annual event honors educators, businesses, public safety officers and military personnel for their community contributions. The 2022 Spirit of Community winners are:

Public Safety Winners

Public Safety Officer of the Year: Haley Cifizzari, Office of Emergency Management, City of Laurel

Advertisement

Police Officer of the Year: PFC Shelby Parker, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Angelina Hines, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Firefighter of the Year: Capt. Donna McGuire, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Randy Sanger, II, Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.

Military Service Member of the Year: Major Brian Wagner, U.S. Air Force, Fort Meade

Elementary Educator of the Year Winners

Jennifer McVitty, Pershing Hill Elementary

Mikki Loiselle, Crofton Elementary

Middle School Educator of the Year Winner

Carla Burgess, Old Mill Middle School South

High School Educator of the Year Winner

Tom Dickinson, Center of Applied Technology North

Administrative Support Staff of the Year Winner

Shakira Vaughn, MacArthur Middle School

Facilities Support Staff of the Year Winner

Dereck Green, Arundel Middle School

Administrator of the Year Winner

Tabatha Camacho, MacArthur Middle School

Business Partner of the Year Winner

Central Atlantic Toyota