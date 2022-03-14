CMC to host Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) will host its annual Spirit of Community Awards on March 28, at The Hall at Live! at 6 p.m. The event is being presented by Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. This annual event honors educators, businesses, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions.

Below are the 2022 Spirit of Community Winners and Nominees:

Public Safety Winners

Firefighter of the Year: Captain Donna McGuire, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Randy Sanger, II; Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.

Military Service Member of the Year: Major Brian Wagner, U.S. Air Force, Fort Meade

Police Officer of the Year: PFC Shelby Parker, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Public Safety Officer of the Year: Haley Cifizzari, Office of Emergency Management, City of Laurel

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Angelina Hines, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees

Heather Huber, Odenton Elementary

Jennifer McVitty, Pershing Hill Elementary

Katherine Fielder, South Shore Elementary

Mikki Loiselle, Crofton Elementary

Sherri Edmonds, Odenton Christian School

Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees

Carla Burgess, Old Mill Middle School South

Gregory Norris, Arundel Middle School

Lee Hagan, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School

Raquel Hysell, Meade Middle School

High School Educator of the Year Nominees

Brittany Owens, Meade High School

Emma Progar, Crofton High School

Demitri Bedel, Old Mill High School

Tom Dickinson, Center of Applied Technology North

Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Andy Moede, Old Mill High School

Christina Sharps, South Shore Elementary

Dereck Green, Arundel Middle School

Myra Glover, Meade Middle School

Nakia Evans, Old Mill Middle School South

Shakira Vaughn, MacArthur Middle School

Administrator of the Year Nominees

Jonathan Reagan, Odenton Christian School

Tabatha Camacho, MacArthur Middle School

Business Partner of the Year Nominees

Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management

Central Atlantic Toyota

For more information about the event or to register, visit https://web.centralmarylandchamber.org/events/Spirit-of-Community-Awards-1941/details.