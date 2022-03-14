CMC to host Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) will host its annual Spirit of Community Awards on March 28, at The Hall at Live! at 6 p.m. The event is being presented by Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. This annual event honors educators, businesses, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions.
Below are the 2022 Spirit of Community Winners and Nominees:
Public Safety Winners
Firefighter of the Year: Captain Donna McGuire, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Randy Sanger, II; Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.
Military Service Member of the Year: Major Brian Wagner, U.S. Air Force, Fort Meade
Police Officer of the Year: PFC Shelby Parker, Anne Arundel County Police Department
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Haley Cifizzari, Office of Emergency Management, City of Laurel
Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Angelina Hines, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees
Heather Huber, Odenton Elementary
Jennifer McVitty, Pershing Hill Elementary
Katherine Fielder, South Shore Elementary
Mikki Loiselle, Crofton Elementary
Sherri Edmonds, Odenton Christian School
Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees
Carla Burgess, Old Mill Middle School South
Gregory Norris, Arundel Middle School
Lee Hagan, Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School
Raquel Hysell, Meade Middle School
High School Educator of the Year Nominees
Brittany Owens, Meade High School
Emma Progar, Crofton High School
Demitri Bedel, Old Mill High School
Tom Dickinson, Center of Applied Technology North
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees
Andy Moede, Old Mill High School
Christina Sharps, South Shore Elementary
Dereck Green, Arundel Middle School
Myra Glover, Meade Middle School
Nakia Evans, Old Mill Middle School South
Shakira Vaughn, MacArthur Middle School
Administrator of the Year Nominees
Jonathan Reagan, Odenton Christian School
Tabatha Camacho, MacArthur Middle School
Business Partner of the Year Nominees
Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management
Central Atlantic Toyota
For more information about the event or to register, visit https://web.centralmarylandchamber.org/events/Spirit-of-Community-Awards-1941/details.