CMS awards pathology deemed status to COLA

Columbia-based COLA, which promotes health and safety through accreditation and educational programs, is proud to announce that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded COLA deemed status for the Pathology specialty.

“Now that COLA has deeming authority for the specialty of Pathology, we are looking forward to serving a growing number of hospitals, Pathology groups and specialists with our full-service accreditation program,” said Nancy Stratton, CEO of COLA. “COLA will continue to provide superior service, with emphasis on high-quality patient results, to a larger number of laboratories than ever before.”

Pathology accreditation includes Histopathology, Oral Pathology and Cytology. COLA has assembled a team of subject matter experts and resources in Pathology.