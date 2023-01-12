Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd said Wednesday that action taken by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors leaves her no other option but to ask to be transitioned out.

Boyd’s statement comes after a Friday, Jan. 6 announcement by the board of directors that it had a plan that would improve the relationship between Boyd and the board.

“I believe the Board’s plan renders me ineffective in being able to carry out my duties as President/CEO as they are detailed in my contract,” Boyd said in a statement released Wednesday. “I have concluded that I have no other choice but to ask the CA Board to transition me out of the Columbia Association.”

Boyd said in the statement that she met with the CA board chair and vice chair and CA’s director of Human Resources, diversity and inclusion on Jan. 6 to discuss actions taken in a Jan. 4 closed board meeting, and that she was given a copy of the board’s plan during that meeting.

Dannika Rynes, senior manager of media relations and communications at CA, said there would be no additional comment from CA or Boyd.

Last week, residents said they were considering legal action against the board and expressed support for Boyd.

Boyd became CEO of CA in May 2021, after a nationwide recruitment effort that took place over several months.

The CA board of directors is having its monthly work session at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at 6310 Hillside Ct. in Columbia. You can watch the meeting live on YouTube.