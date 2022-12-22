While there has been a nationwide decline in office leasing, Downtown Columbia has seen a steady demand for space throughout 2022.

The Howard Hughes Corp. announced the total amount of office space leased reached 230,000 square feet, with three new tenants joining its Downtown Columbia portfolio. The latest group of new tenants includes:

● Venture X, a membership-based, modern co-working space concept offering flexible and upgraded workspace options for business professionals and companies. It will occupy approximately 22,000 square feet at 60 Corporate Center beginning in July 2023.

● Meta Materials, a technology developer of high-performance functional materials and intelligent surfaces for a broad range of applications. It has leased more than 11,000 square feet at 30 Corporate Center beginning in May 2023.

● Ellie Mental Health, one of the nation’s fastest-growing mental health provider franchises. It aims to reduce barriers in accessing services and will occupy more than 3,800 square feet within One Mall North when it opens its fifth Maryland location in April 2023.

Venture X and Meta Materials will be notable additions to the office space on Little Patuxent Parkway, overlooking the Merriweather District. Howard Hughes is driving a $10 million renovation for this section of Downtown Columbia, adding fitness centers, conferencing spaces and tenant lounges.

“The momentum we continue to see on the commercial front in Downtown Columbia, especially while other markets have been struggling to attract new businesses, speaks to the caliber of our office space and the quality of life that this area offers,” said Greg Fitchitt, president of the Columbia Region for HHC.

“Columbia has long been known as one of the best places to live in the U.S., andnow with additional restaurants, outdoor gathering spaces and entertainment options, people are even more drawn to the prospect of living and working here.”

Downtown Columbia’s portfolio of tenants, which notably includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield’s new 80,000-square-foot office in the Merriweather District, has positioned the city to attract more tenants in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, including government, government contracting, cybersecurity, tech consulting and health care.



