Columbia dental business expands to Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia Center for Implants & Periodontics (CCI&P) has signed a lease with The Howard Hughes Corp. for 4,485 square feet of space at 10490 Little Patuxent Parkway, in Columbia. It will be the second Howard County location for the dental practice, which specializes in dental implant placement, full-mouth reconstruction and periodontal plastic surgery.

Since 2018, CCI&P has operated from its original location at 6395 Dobbin Road, also in Columbia. The four-doctor practice provides a full range of specialty dental services including dental implants, scaling and root planning, gum grafting, guided bone and tissue regeneration and cosmetic periodontal surgery. The group expects to open its newest location at the building, also known as 60 Corporate Center, with approximately 20 employees in May.

The site will also house a state-of-the-art teaching institution that will provide live streams of surgeries filmed directly from the operatories.

CCI&P is owned and operated by Dr. Sanju Jose, Dr. Keyla Torres, Dr. Barry Peltzman and Dr. Andrew Chon.

“Our practice has grown tremendously over the past four years and this new location will accommodate patient flow and enable us to establish a teaching institution and surgical training facility to serve the entire dental community,” said Jose. “Doctors will have the opportunity to watch surgeries as they are happening and actively participate in a hands-on manner that will promote education and learning. As the only practice in Maryland that utilizes robotics, as well as other state-of-the-art services, we now have the capacity to help more patients.”