At the one-year anniversary of the Affordable Connectivity Program and its predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, approaches, Comcast announced developments in its efforts to increase awareness of the program that provides connectivity.

Citizens will soon be able to visit 500-plus Xfinity stores nationwide to sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, a service that includes 100 Mbps speed, a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots and unlimited data for $29.95 per month. During their visit, customers can also learn more about how to enroll in ACP to get free Internet service.

Comcast is also equipping tens of thousands of call center representatives to help customers sign up for Internet Essentials Plus and educate about ACP. Any Xfinity customer across all Comcast’s markets who qualifies for ACP can apply their $30 credit toward their monthly Internet and/or Xfinity Mobile bill.

In addition, through Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity, the company is partnering with its network of thousands of nonprofit organizations in communities nationwide to increase awareness of, and participation in, ACP, while also addressing broadband adoption issues such as the lack of digital skills.