Condor to resume service from BWI Marshall

Condor Airlines has announced a nonstop Frankfurt route from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. It will be offered three times per week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, beginning on June 4th.

All flights to and from Frankfurt are operated on Boeing 767-300 equipment and feature three classes of service (economy, premium and business). From its Frankfurt hub, Condor offers connecting service to more than 100 destinations throughout Europe via Condor and a network of airline and rail partners including Lufthansa, SKY Express and more.

“Due to the pandemic, travel to Europe from the U.S. was only accessible to a limited extent for the past two summers. As a result, we are seeing an increasing amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe,” said Mathias Friess, Condor vice president and area manager, North America. “We are pleased to return to Baltimore/Washington to provide travelers from Maryland and the D.C. metro area with a more affordable way to get to Europe this summer. We also are thrilled to do our part in bringing more Germans to the nation’s capital, one of the top tourist destinations.”