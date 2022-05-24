The Maryland Life Sciences Directory, a free tool for exploring more than 1,000 profiles of companies active in Maryland’s life science markets – including biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, digital health, manufacturing, regulatory services and related subsectors – is available to businesses nationwide that are looking to expand their networks.

The Maryland Department of Commerce uses the directory for marketing, business attraction and B2B connections at conferences and trade shows. To add or update a company profile, go to www.biotechgate.com/gate/acp/acp_menu.php.