A new international service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama by Copa Airlines will provide easy connections across Latin America beginning June 28.

Copa will offer four weekly flights between BWI Marshall and Panama, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The airline will utilize the Boeing 737-800 for the new service from BWI Marshall, which will be Copa’s 14th U.S. market.

“Copa Airlines is pleased to start the year with the announcement of the new service to BWI Marshall Airport. We are excited to connect Baltimore, a city with great history and tourism appeal, to more than 55 cities in Latin America,” said Dennis Cary Sr., Copa’s vice president and chief commercial officer. “With this new route, we continue increasing connectivity throughout the Americas, making it easier for people from 79 destinations in 32 countries to connect with family, friends, business associates and new adventures with a single easy connection in Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the Hub of the Americas.

“We are proud to contribute to the tourism and economic development of the Baltimore area,” said Cary “while also expanding travel opportunities for Marylanders throughout Latin America.”

Founded in 1947 as the national airline of Panama, Copa Airlines operates an average of 300 daily flights through its Hub of the Americas, located in the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. With the new route, Copa will serve North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

