Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our business community has survived and preserved, and we’ve accomplished much together during the last four years. When residents, business leaders, and government officials partner to support our local businesses, workforce, and non-profits, it creates more opportunities for our community to prosper. Creating a space for all businesses to grow and thrive in our County remains a priority.

Digital edition This item appears in the February 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

Over the last few years, the number of registered local business initiatives (LBIs) has tripled. We have grown from 100 registered LBIs in 2018 to 354 registered LBIs as of December 2022. Today, Howard County is home to more than 10,000 businesses, many of them are small to mid-size endeavors. As I begin my second term as your County Executive, we will keep our momentum going to enhance Howard County’s position as a regional economic engine.

On February 16th, I will deliver this keynote address at the Howard County Business Outlook Lunch in partnership with the Chamber at Turf Valley Resort. During this event, we will highlight our businesses and community partners who have contributed to our county’s success. This year the event will include a panel of experts in commercial and residential real estate, human resources, and retail sales. I am excited to continue working with Howard County Chamber CEO, Leonardo McClarty, where we address the myriad issues that are vital to our local business community.

I encourage everyone to register for this important event and join us in person. For more information, please visit the Howard County Chamber website at HowardChamber.com