Source: Crosby Marketing Solutions

To create greater opportunities for underrepresented students from diverse backgrounds to pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field, Crosby Marketing Communications, of Annapolis, has created a new, $100,000 scholarship program for students of Anne Arundel Community College.

Each year, the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program will offer four students a two-year scholarship providing financial support to pursue studies related to marketing, public relations, graphic design, multimedia/video production and web design. Students will also receive ongoing guidance from AACC professors and be paired with a Crosby staff member, who will provide mentoring and career advice.

At the end of a student’s two-year participation in the program, they will be offered a summer internship at Crosby to gain added experience.

“Our industry has struggled to increase diversity, so we’re taking tangible action to help bring more underrepresented professionals into the marketing and advertising field,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO. “We hope to inspire new talent and important voices who reflect the growing diversity of our country and our community.”

Students interested in applying for scholarships at AACC should visit www.aacc.edu/crosby-marketing–scholars-program.