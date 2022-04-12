Curtain to fall on Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest

The following statement was issued by Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival Founder and Promoter Don Hooker:

“It is with deep regret that we announce that 2022 will be the last year for Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival.

“The festival, scheduled for May 21 and 22, 2022, at Sandy Point State Park, in Annapolis, will end a 24-year run showcasing approximately 300 bands and bringing a world class show to the Annapolis, D.C. and Baltimore area, while raising [more than] $1.4 million for local worthwhile causes.

There are a variety of [reasons] that entered into our decision to call it a day. Rising costs, declining attendance, loss of sponsorship and other financial factors brought us to the point where profits were so small that our contributions to charity made little or no difference.

Advertisement

One thing that didn’t affect our decision was bad weather. Our audience always showed up, no matter what. We figured that if they could pay to sit in the mud and rain and listen to music, we could work in it.

Sarah [Hooker’s daughter] and I started the festival 24 years ago with the sole purpose of making a difference. We thought that meant raising money for charity, but we soon realized that we were making a difference in the lives of our audience by giving them a respite from the outside world and that was just as important.

We feel we have had a positive impact on many lives, not just the charities that we have supported over the years, but also our audience. People have met their spouses there; children who first attended with their parents are now bringing their children; lifelong friendships have been cemented and many, many memories have been made.

We love this event and the people who attend. We will definitely miss it and you. We hope to produce other music events in the future, albeit much smaller in scope.

We are looking forward to seeing friends and family for one last Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival.

To see a news segment about the end of the festival that aired last week on WMAR2 News and featured The Business Monthly’s Mark Smith, go to www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/this-years-chesapeake-bay-blues-festival-will-be-the-last