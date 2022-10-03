Cybrary, a College Park, MD-based training platform for cybersecurity professionals, raised $25m in Series C funding. The round, which brings total funding to date to $48 million, was led by current investors Gula Tech Adventures, of Columbia, and BuildGroup.

Led by CEO Kevin Hanes, Cybrary is a training platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. The company intends to use the funds to bolster research and development across its engineering, product and marketing teams, as well as to continue to grow the new CybraryThreat Intelligence Group.

The company offers threat-informed training and certification preparation to help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations and individuals.

Additionally, the company has officially announced that Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant, has now joined its board of directors following Mandiant’s announcement in March that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google for $5.4 billion. He joins current members Ron Gula, Jim Curry, Ryan Kruizenga, as well as Cybrary Co-founder Ryan Corey and Hanes on the company board.

