Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, a law firm based in Columbia, is moving in late July into a new space in that is more than 50 percent larger than its present headquarters: the firm will occupy the entire 19,000-plus-square-foot sixth floor of 70 Corporate Center in Downtown Columbia, at the corner of Broken Land and Little Patuxent parkways.

The new space features a centralized open-area, café-style gathering spot, six conference rooms, and sightlines facing all four directions. The firm worked with Baltimore-based Arris Design and with Wilhelm Commercial Builders on the construction of the new offices.

“We are bursting at the seams with a current head count of nearly 40 people”, said Paul Skalny, managing director of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny. “This expansion will accommodate almost 60 people.”

DARS joins fellow tenants Enterprise Community Partners, GP Strategies and Fulton Bank at the address. The firm plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in early September.