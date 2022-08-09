DataTribe, a Fulton-based global cyberfoundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, has launched its fifth-annual DataTribe Challenge.

The competition is poised to identify and curate Pre-Series A, high-technology startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.

Three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe. In 2021, the Challenge had two winners: Quickcode.ai, which helps non-technical experts build machine learning training data with unprecedented speed and accuracy; and ContraForce, a platform designed to make comprehensive cybersecurity easy, effective and accessible for the small to mid-size enterprise.

In June 2021, Synopsys acquired the winner of the 2019 Challenge, Code Dx, a software security testing orchestration, correlation, and prioritization platform. The exit was a demonstration of the Challenge’s ability to draw top cybersecurity solutions, as well as of the success of the DataTribe model of partnering with over the horizon technology coming out of national security agencies.

DataTribe invites contestants to join the Challenge who have developed a robust concept and/or initiated development of a minimal viable product ― i.e., a product developed with sufficient features to entice early adopters. The firm anticipates a strong showing from teams with experience working in national security, defense, national laboratories, or at organizations specializing in cybersecurity and data science research and development.

Applicants have until Aug. 31 to enter the Challenge; on Oct. 12, DataTribe will announce up to three finalists. In a live event, finalists will present a pitch and answer questions from a panel of judges on Nov. 3, 2022. To apply for the contest, visit https://datatribe.com/challenge.