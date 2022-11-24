Image: Kirtip, Pixabay

The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m.

This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around reigniting the brand and refreshing the restaurant. The physical space was gutted and redesigned, and everything from the roof to the floors has been refreshed. The Ale House is also offering a new menu of food and drinks.

