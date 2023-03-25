U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md.) announced $15,584,011 in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for BIW Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant Program. The money will be used to reconstruct 1,800 feet of aging taxi-lane pavement.

“This federal investment in BWI, a vital economic and transportation hub for Maryland, underscores the importance of modernizing our airport infrastructure for the safe and efficient operation of our national aviation system into the future,” said the lawmakers. “It is one example of how through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act we’re delivering federal resources to Maryland to upgrade critical infrastructure across the state.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and economy in our nation’s history. It provides $550 billion in new federal funding over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 for infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience and broadband.

