Delegation announces $9.3M for EV charging stations

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $9,298,080 in federal funding for Maryland to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state.

Electric vehicles remain inaccessible to many Americans due to the limited supply of charging stations, especially in rural and underserved communities. This is the first year of a five-year program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will help build a nationwide network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 and make EVs a more realistic and practical option for more Americans.

To access funding, each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan that describes that state’s intended use of its share of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds consistent with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance.