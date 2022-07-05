Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 6, to share the design of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan’s Extended North Tunnel project. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building at 3430 Court House Drive, in Ellicott City.

The project, which is nearing 65 percent completion, features an approximately 5,800-foot, 18-foot-diameter tunnel spanning from the north side of Frederick Road, approximately 500 feet east of Papillon Drive, to the Patapsco River shoreline north of Parking Lot B.

The project will also include surface work at Lot F, as well as near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Main Street. Weather permitting and pending final regulatory approvals, the project is expected to begin in late 2022.

This meeting will include an overview of the Extended North Tunnel project’s design, followed by an open discussion. County staff and the project’s design consultant, McMillen Jacobs Associates, will be on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will focus specifically on the Extended North Tunnel project. Citizens unable to attend this meeting may view the presentation afterward via www.ecsafeandsound.org; with additional questions regarding Capital Project C-0337, call 410-313-4200 or email [email protected]; or Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or email [email protected].