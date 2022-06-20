The Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has opened its eLicensing platform to all businesses and individuals who wish to pursue Class B sports wagering facility licenses or mobile sports wagering licenses. Upon request, prospective applicants will be provided with access to the online system they are required to use in order to initiate their background investigations.

A criminal and financial background investigation by the MLGCC is one of two steps required for each applicant seeking a sports wagering license. Background investigations determine whether businesses and their principal owners have the good character, integrity and financial stability to be qualified for sports wagering licenses.

Separately, businesses will also need to complete the forthcoming application from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, which will conduct a competitive process to award Class B and mobile licenses.

“The MLGCC’s investigations and the SWARC’s application process may not have the same starting point, but it’s always been the plan for them to unfold on parallel tracks,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Some investigations could take several months, so now is a great opportunity for all potential applicants to get the ball rolling.”