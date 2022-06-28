Yanira Colon, owner of Perfectly Wrapped Balloons has been chosen for a team to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando. (Perfectly Wrapped photo)

Yanira Colon, owner of Perfectly Wrapped Balloons has been selected as part of a talented team of international Balloon Professionals, to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland sponsored by Qualatex and using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando. As part of one of the biggest most unique projects, Yanira, will leave her business in Ellicott City, MD to join a select group of balloon artists in Orlando between 11th and 15th July 2022.

Using her balloon skills, Yanira will be part of creating several fantastical themed areas such as Toyland, the Enchanted Forest and Under the Sea in an area of nearly 30,000 sq ft, with displays towering as high as 24ft in height. All to support critically ill children from all over the USA, including Maryland, providing the families with joyful moments that can lead to lasting memories, transforming the happiness into hope.

Pam Landwirth, CEO of Give Kids the World, said “What an amazing event this is, this group of balloon artists are going to be part of creating many iconic pieces from our Give Kids the World Village in this gigantic balloon display … We are so grateful for their support of ‘Give Kids the World’, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference to the lives of so many.”