Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Janssen Evelyn as the first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board.

Evelyn is an experienced government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.

Evelyn also worked in the County’s Office of Law as an assistant county solicitor, where he advised and represented various county departments and offices, including human resources, fire and rescue services, the police department and public works on issues related to personnel, collective bargaining and administrative issues.

Prior to the role with Baker Donelson, Evelyn served as assistant chief administrative officer for Howard County, where he helped manage day-to-day operations and oversaw multiple administration priorities for several county agencies.