Ex-MITAGS chief Paine receives lifetime achievement award

Glen Paine, retired executive director of The Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) and Maritime Conference Center (MCC), received the annual lifetime achievement award from The Marine Society of The City of New York.

Paine dedicated 23 years at the helm of MITAGS-MCC before retiring in January, leading the organizations to become a world-class maritime institution and expansive conference center and hotel.

Under his direction, MITAGS won numerous awards for its Navigation Skills Assessment Program (NSAP), Workboat Academy Program, and advancements in simulation technology and research for the maritime and offshore wind industries. MCC has also previously been named Best Venue for Conferences by Unique Venues.

“It was heartening, that Glen was selected for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Eric Friend, executive director of MITAGS-MCC. “Those of us that were fortunate to have a front row seat to Glen’s work ethic out of the public spotlight know that everyday he came to work and choose his passion. Glen demonstrated that passion was a daily commitment to serve the members of MM&P, mariners, and maritime industry. We are so happy that his lifelong passion was recognized with this award.”

Paine accepted the prestigious award at a ceremony held on March 28 in New York, in the presence of colleagues, friends and the U.S.-flag merchant ship captains and officers who belong to the Marine Society.