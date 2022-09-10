Maryland’s top travel and tourism professionals gather at the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort, in Ocean City, for the 41st Annual Maryland Tourism & Travel Summit on Nov. 14–16.

The three-day event will attract more than 200 tourism and hospitality industry leaders who will network and learn new strategies to advance tourism in the state. Topics range from navigating the recovery to organizational transformation. Economists and state tourism leaders also will present the economic outlook for the industry and the country.

Keynote speakers include Barbara Wold, who will be speaking about “The Power of Partnerships,” from the Retail & Consumer Authority; as well as Rachel DruckenMiller, who will address “What Employees Really Want from Work,” founder of UNMUTED.

Attendees will have the opportunity to analyze the economics of tourism, hear the insights of Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group. Other session topics include “INsights to OUTcomes;” Data Dizziness and Relevant Research; Build Your Community and Visitor Base with Tourism Segments; and Changing Travel Technologies.



