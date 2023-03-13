Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks combined for $339,421,546 in handle and generated $2,796,880 in contributions to the state during February 2023. Mobile wagering accounted for $2,698,767 in contributions to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $98,114.

Mobile handle in February was $325,078,708. That amount included $15,810,783 in free promotional play provided to customers by sportsbooks, which is deducted from the taxable win.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on promotional play deductions in their first full fiscal year of operation. Thereafter, promotional play deductions are capped at 20% of the prior year’s taxable win.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com. The statewide sports wagering totals for February are as follows:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $14,342,838

● Mobile: $325,078,708 (includes $15,810,783 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $339,421,546

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $13,797,368

● Mobile: $285,409,534

● Combined: $299,206,901

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $545,471 (3.8%)

● Mobile: $39,669,174 (12.2%)

● Combined: $40,214,644 (11.8%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional play and other amounts)

● Retail: $654,091

● Mobile: $17,991,778

● Combined: $18,645,869

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $98,114

● Mobile: $2,698,767

● Combined: $2,796,880

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $11,481,200

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,385,899

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

