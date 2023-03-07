Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $157,055,925 in revenue from slot machines and table games during February 2023. The total represents a decrease of $5,909,379 (-3.6%) compared to February 2022. Casino gaming contributions to the state in February 2023 totaled $66,923,277, a decrease of $1,313,782 (-1.9%) compared to February 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in February 2023 were $48,655,992, a decrease of $986,121 (-2.0%) compared to February 2022. The ETF supports communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer slot machines and table games. Those in The Business Monthly’s drawing area include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. Their revenue totals for February 2023 are as follows:

Live Casino & Hotel (3,839 slot machines, 179 table games) $55,697,859 in February 2023, a decrease of $3,740,200 (-6.3%) from February 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,448 slot machines, 130 table games) $16,290,547 in February 2023, a decrease of $1,427,596 (-8.1%) from February 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,112 slot machines, 209 table games) $65,597,173 in February 2023, a decrease of $239,930 (-0.4%) from February 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/February-2023-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.

